Agriculture: CARICOM Secretary-General Urges Youth To ‘Get Involved’ – St. Lucia Times News

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, emphasising that there are excellent opportunities in ‘new agriculture’ for young people, has urged them to get involved.

“This is the time and the opportunity to say to our young people, get involved. The opportunities in the agricultural sector are there to be taken up and there are gaps which you can bring your new thinking to create further opportunities for yourselves,” the CARICOM official asserted.

Barnett was addressing last week’s opening of the Trinidad and Tobago Agri Investment Forum and Expo.

She explained that ‘smart agriculture’ goes beyond planting and growing systems that incorporate new technologies.

In this regard, Barnett noted that there is a growing demand for, among other things – online platforms, extension apps, agricultural marketing apps, drone operators, data analytics, and crop forecast apps.

And she wanted all hands on deck to achieve the food and nutrition security vision, particularly the target of reducing food imports by 25 percent by 2025.

“There is a role for all to play. This is our Region. Our participation and support matter,” Barnett asserted.

She said spreading the word was crucial.

In addition, the CARICOM Secretary-General spoke of the need to encourage everyone to support agricultural commodities the region produces.

“Plant your own backyard gardens; invest in the agricultural value chain. We all have to champion the vision of regional food and nutrition security,” Barnett declared.

