‘Aggressive’ BCF Inmate Injured, Subdued After Use Of Force – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday, January13, 2024, about 6:30 p.m., Officers at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) employed a continuum of force to subdue a resident who was being persistently uncooperative to receive medical care.

Adelburt Daniel, a resident on the remand block at the Bordelais Correctional Facility was displaying disruptive and unruly behavior to the extent that his behavior created a disturbance within the entire facility.

As a result of his behavior, he was referred to the Medical Doctor at the Facility.

Upon examination, the said resident was referred to the Mental Wellness Center for further care. As customary, the resident was restrained and placed on escort vehicle for conveyance to the medical institution.

However, prior to leaving the facility, his aggressive behavior began again. His aggression was transferred to the vehicle to the extent that he managed to destroy the metal security bars inside the vehicle and breaking the back windscreen.

The Doctor was informed of the resident’s behavior and he requested to see the resident again. The resident was secured in a cell to compose himself.

Subsequently, a team of officers proceeded to the cell and attempted to gain the cooperation of Adelburt Daniel through a continuum of force.

He failed to comply with verbal commands and negotiation techniques; as a result, less-lethal force was used.

In an effort to stop the escalation of the resident’s behavior and prevent injury to himself it was necessary to subdue him.

As a result, one round of less-lethal munition was discharged in the direction of the said resident, but did not hit the him. However, he failed to cooperate.

A second and third round of munition was discharged which hit the resident who continued to behave aggressively. A fourth round of munition was discharged and officers gained the resident’s compliance.

He was immediately subdued and escorted to the Medical Unit where was treated for injuries sustained from the munitions. He was further treated for his initial condition by the doctor and conveyed to the Mental Wellness Center where he received care and was discharged.

The Director of Corrections commends the staff who attended to Adelburt Daniel for working closely and within a continuum of force.

The situation could have resulted in death; however, they used a continuum of force that would avert the situation and avoid self-harm, injury to staff, other residents and further damage to government property.

SOURCE: Bordelais Correctional Facility. Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

Meanwhile, Daniel posted the following video on social media: