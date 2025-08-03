Local News
After 12 Years, Chacadan Daniel’s Family is Still Seeking Justice and Reform
12 August 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
The family of the late Chacadan Daniel has issued a statement calling for reforms to how police evidence is secured, better support for citizens seeking justice, and the establishment of an independent body to handle complaints against officers. The statement follows a recent revelation by Police Commissioner Verne Garde that a vital piece of evidence – the noose central to the investigation into Daniel’s 2013 murder – has gone missing. More than a decade after Daniel was found hanging in a cell at the Micoud Police Station, his family says they continue to relive the trauma of the 22-year-old’s death,
