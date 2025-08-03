GPO Employee Among Two Arrested in Major Drug Bust Youth Film Festival Marks 12 Years of Empowering Young Storytellers Saint Lucian Teens Gain University-Level Genetics Skills Saint Lucian Climate Expert Welcomes ICJ Ruling on Pollution Harm SLHTA, DeVry Partner to Expand Degree Access for Tourism Workers Sammy Foundation celebrates 10 years with 30 scholarships, @media only screen and (min-device-pixel-ratio:1.5),only screen and (min-resolution:192dpi).td-thumb-css.tdi_92background-image:url("https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/DSC00520-1392x928.jpg")!important, Sammy Foundation celebrates 10 years with 30 scholarships
After 12 Years, Chacadan Daniel’s Family is Still Seeking Justice and Reform

12 August 2025
The family of the late Chacadan Daniel has issued a statement calling for reforms to how police evidence is secured, better support for citizens seeking justice, and the establishment of an independent body to handle complaints against officers.  The statement follows a recent revelation by Police Commissioner Verne Garde that a vital piece of evidence – the noose central to the investigation into Daniel’s 2013 murder – has gone missing. More than a decade after Daniel was found hanging in a cell at the Micoud Police Station, his family says they continue to relive the trauma of the 22-year-old’s death,

