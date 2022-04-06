Afghan American naval reservist who was held by Taliban details return home in first interview since release

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Safi Rauf, an Afghan American naval reservist who was recently released from captivity under the Taliban, recounted his detainment on Wednesday and what it’s like to finally return home.

“It’s an incredible feeling. It hasn’t settled in yet,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview on “The Lead,” his first since being released. “I hope one day I’m sitting on my couch just watching television and finally I can realize that I’m back, and I’m back in my home.”

The Biden administration on Friday had secured the release of Rauf, 27, who was doing humanitarian work in Kabul. He, along with his brother Anees Khalil, had been taken into custody by the Taliban in December and freed after more than 100 days of intense negotiations.

Rauf and his brothers, all former Afghan refugees, founded the Human First Coalition, which worked to evacuate those trying to flee after Kabul fell.

Rauf told Tapper that the “most difficult part” of his detainment was isolation and not being able to speak with others.

Read More