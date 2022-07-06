Adult Female, Two Children Hospitalised After Vehicle Accident At Praslin – St. Lucia Times News

St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel responding on Wednesday to a report that a car had run off the road at Praslin said they transported an adult female and two children to St Jude Hospital.

According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), the Micoud fire station received a distress call at 4:23 pm.

The SLFS said its responders immobilised the adult patient before taking her to hospital.

But she and the two children were ‘conscious and alert’ on their way to the medical facility.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Stock image

