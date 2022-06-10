Additional Artistes Selected For Soca Quarters 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The CMMC announces that due to a glitch in technology, six songs received before the submission deadline for the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, were not available to the Judging panel during the listening audition last Sunday, 5 June, 2022.

The judging panel has since had an opportunity to assess the submissions and they have since qualified to proceed to the next stage of the competition, Soca Quarters; a live audition scheduled for this Sunday, June 12, 2022. The qualifiers and their songs are as follows:

Sobriquet

Name of Song

Genre

DBI YC

One in a Million

Groovy

Igee

Stick it

Groovy

Keytinna

Come Straight

Groovy

Shello

Horna Man

Groovy

Dhriv 2 funny

Are you Dumb

Power

Stati & Dirty Player

Mash it

Power

Details on performance arrangements for all artistes who qualify for Soca Quarters will be communicated by Thursday June 9, 2022, directly to qualifying artists.

– Advertisement –

The full list of qualifiers for Soca Quarters can be found at https://carnivalsaintlucia.com/results/. For updates relating to the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook or Instagram.

The CMMC wishes all artistes best of luck on the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

Source: Carnival Music Management Committee

– Advertisement –