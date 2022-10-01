Activities Announced For Breast Cancer Awareness Month – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Fernelle Neptune

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month observed in October, the Bureau of Health Education within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will host a series of activities aimed at raising awareness on breast health and encouraging the adoption of healthy habits to prevent breast cancer.

Health Educator in the Bureau of Health Education, Nadiege Smith-Lambert, spoke on the need to ensure information on breast health is widely available, and to encourage healthy behaviors such as screening and physical activity.

“For the 2022 observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Ministry of Health has decided to focus on ensuring that women are knowledgeable of breast screening services within their communities and that they are taking advantage of those services,” she said. “The Bureau of Health Education has also decided to continue placing special focus on young ladies from their adolescent years into their productive years, aged 12-40, engaging them at schools, workplaces and wellness centres.”

Smith-Lambert said it is necessary that the focus of raising awareness on breast cancer prevention be tied in with physical activity.

“The theme for this year’s observance is “Saint Lucia MOVES – MOVE to fight Breast Cancer” with the acronym for MOVE being:

M- Mobilize schools, families, workplaces and communities

O- Offer and access screening services within our communities

V- Varied age appropriate physical activity

E- Educate on breast health and healthy eating habits

“The theme was chosen in light of the recently launched Saint Lucia Moves Campaign which encourages physical activity within schools, workplaces and communities.”

The Health Educator also spoke on upcoming breast cancer awareness activities and encouraged Saint Lucians to participate. Activities for this year includes:

Pink Fridays – Work places and communities are invited to dress in pink or decorate work stations or the main entrance in pink with a message to generate visibility and demonstrate their championing of the cause of breast cancer prevention. Community members are invited to access screening services at the various Wellness Centres around the island.

Host a number of Breast health education seminars and screening activities throughout the month of October at workplaces.

Engage secondary school-aged ladies on Breast Health

Saint Lucians can access free breast screenings at various wellness centres during the month of October. The Bureau of Health Education also calls for the celebration of breast cancer survivors and warriors.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

