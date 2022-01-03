Action Movie Filming In The Caribbean Seeking A Fishing Trawler – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Following his award-winning film SUBNIVEAN and critically-acclaimed film CROOKERY, filmmaker Jonathan Perry’s upcoming production is set to film in the Caribbean. The classified production is in search of a fishing trawler to film multiple action-packed scenes on.

The submissions are open to residents of any Caribbean island, the selected trawler will result in a cash reward for its owner and finder.

Ohio-native Jonathan Perry is an award-winning filmmaker who began his early career in the film industry five years ago, writing scripts online for other filmmakers and selling the copyright to his work totaling $10,000.

Perry is best known for his 2019 film SUBNIVEAN, which garnered critical acclaim and was subsequently acquired by Amazon Prime Video for international distribution, making him the youngest director on any major streaming service at the age of 17.

At the pandemic’s peak, 19-year-old Perry worked with government officials to create CROOKERY.

The action movie is currently traveling the international festival circuit and gathering awards as the filmmaker initiates pre-production for his upcoming Caribbean movie.

As the search for a vessel commences, Perry is continuing his college gap year in Santa Monica, California to work with Simple Films and Activision Blizzard as a lead writer and director of the hit game, Call of Duty.

The live-action film will be using the Caribbean waters to replicate poaching culture in the Andaman Sea and thus need a local trawler to use.

The motion picture is set for international theatrical release and will be filmed this May following all required pandemic safety measures. The production is seeking to rent the following vessel type for approximately fifteen days to use in the film:

– 20-30 Foot Trawler

– Old, rusted, and mostly wooden

– Engine and vessel controls are mostly functional

Perry’s location crew are looking for any connections to find the ideal trawler and any referral that leads to a boat conformation and use will be rewarded.

For boat owners who want to submit their trawler for consideration, a cash reward will be given if selected.

Any vessel information leads or submissions can be emailed to [email protected] or texted to +1 419-967-5171. In the email or text submission, please include a picture of the vessel and any details available.

The submission window closes February 15th and all submissions will be notified of their selection status.

