Acting Police Commissioner Credits Unity, Cooperation For Relatively Incident-Free Carnival – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Philip citing unity and cooperation, thanked police officers, the public, and Carnival planners as he disclosed that the event was relatively incident-free.

“As a Saint Lucian society, we have proven that when unity and cooperation converge, we as a nation stand to benefit,” Philip said.

He noted that this was evident in successfully hosting an enchanting, relatively incident-free carnival that was a true testament to our collective responsibility.

The Acting Police Commissioner’s complete statement appears below:

– Advertisement –

Citizens and visitors’ safety and security remain a top priority for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

We wanted this to be exhibited during the Carnival season as we tried to ensure that every reveller and spectator was able to revel in the festivities without worry. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force meticulously planned and executed every aspect of this event, from traffic management to crowd control, thereby ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all.

The J’ouvert would have set the platform for two days of fun which took us into main stage carnival. The main festivity was relatively incident free. I want to place on record my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Saint Lucian public and the many visitors for embracing the spirit of camaraderie, respect, and joy throughout the carnival festivities.

I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force for their high level of commitment and dedication throughout the entire carnival season. The execution of a robust security plan could not be possible without your impetus. I would also like to say a special thank you to the officers who sacrificed their vacation to be part of the operational plan for carnival.

We remain eternally grateful to your families for their support, sacrifice and understanding in helping us deliver an enhanced policing product. I also want to thank the carnival management committee for allowing the constant dialogue that took place during the carnival planning process.

As a Saint Lucian society we have proven that when unity and cooperation converge, we as a nation stand to benefit, as was observed in the successful hosting of an enchanting carnival that was relatively incident-free, and a true testament to our collective responsibility.

– Advertisement –