ACP Sealy Underscores Need For Continuous Police Training – St. Lucia Times News

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Mashama Sealy has stressed the need for continuous training of police officers who face hazardous situations in civilian clothing or uniform daily.

Sealy spoke last week at the end of an officer post-probationary course.

She explained that training and knowledge are essential.

According to the senior police officer, they help determine success or failure and provide the required skills to avoid dangerous situations and do what is right in mediating situations.

“It is not just a matter of merely surviving a course,” Sealy stated.

“But instead, it is about appropriating the skills, knowledge and abilities and practices that were passed on to you during the course which must become second nature to you as police officers,” she told course participants.

“Knowledge is not only power, but it is also the key to effectiveness, efficiency, productivity and success,” Sealy asserted.

“You decide how effective you are as a police officer based on the implementation and the application of knowledge provided to you during this course,” she said.

However, Sealy observed that training and education are more than merely sitting in a classroom and earning a certificate.

She said the application of the new-found knowledge the course participants had gained would help to maintain efficiency and proficiency, which must be continuous.

Sealy encouraged the officers to perform their duties professionally and not allow distractions to cause them to stray from what is right.

She congratulated the officers on completing the course.

And Sealy looked forward to the participants being the best at their department duties.

“You are the future of our organisation,” she declared.

