Accused In Neil ‘Lucas’ Harper Murder Case Appears In Court, Remanded

Press Release:- On Sunday 14th November 2021, about 4:58pm, Richfond police received a report of an altercation between Neil Harper alias “Lucas” age 39 years, of Deniere Riviere, Dennery, and Dylan Francis alias “Pilon” age 24 years, also of Deniere Riviere, Dennery, at Belmont, Deniere Riviere, quarter of Dennery.

Neil Harper sustained a stab wound to the neck and succumbed to his injuries.

A post mortem was conducted on Tuesday 16th November 2021, which revealed the cause of death as “Sharp force injury to right neck.”

Dylan Francis was formally charged on Thursday 18th November 2021, with the murder of Neil Harper.

– Advertisement –

He appeared before the court on Friday 19th November 2021, and was remanded in custody pending a bail application before the High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th January 2022, for case management.

Headline photo: Neil ‘Lucas’ Harper

– Advertisement –