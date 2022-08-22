Accused In Multi-Million Dollar Grenada Drug Bust To Stand Trial – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Four accused in a multi-million dollar drug bust by Grenada police were last week committed to stand trial.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) described the October 2019 drug seizure as one of its largest.

A release on the RGPF Facebook page said an operation conducted at Harvey Vale, Carriacou, resulted in the recovery of 416 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $41,000,600.00 EC dollars.

Law enforcement officials later recovered one AR15 rifle believed connected to the cocaine find.

According to the RGPF release, French national Serkan Yildirim as well as Damien Francis, Nicholas Noel, and Keron Noel all of Harvey Vale, Carriacou, were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and Conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

Nicholas and Keron Noel were also charged with Handling a Controlled Drug and Possession of an Illegal Firearm.

And an additional charge for Possession of a Controlled Drug was laid against Damien Francis. All the charges were indictable.

On Tuesday 16th August 2022, all four men were committed to stand trial at the High Court for the offences.

The RGPF disclosed that Damien, Nicholas, and Keron were granted bail of $250,000.00 EC with two sureties each.

On the other hand, Serkan was granted bail of $350,000.00 cash with other conditions.

Headline photo: Stock image

