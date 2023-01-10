Accident along Adams section of ABC Highway Loop Barbados

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident along the Adams section of the ABC Highway.

Fire officials received the report around 2:24 pm. A water tender from Worthing Fire Station and rescue tender from Bridgetown Fire Station responded. Approximately 10 fire officers led by Division Officer Edwards are at the scene .

Police have cordoned off the area. This has led to bumper traffic along the ABC Highway from Lowlands to the Grantley Adams International Airport.

Traffic is being diverted from the ABC Highway to the Old Airport Road.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.