Abandoned Structure In Gros Islet Goes Up In Flames – St. Lucia Times News

An abandoned structure in Gros Islet town went up in flames on Monday night.

According to Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph, at about 8:20 pm, emergency personnel at the Gros Islet Fire Station responded to a call regarding the fire on Marina Street.

Joseph disclosed that the responders found flames had engulfed the abandoned wooden structure.

She said the fire had also spread to a nearby utility pole and a hut and responders extinguished the blaze.

Joseph noted that the hut and the pole sustained ‘significant damage’ from the fire, which destroyed the abandoned wooden structure.

There were no reports of injuries.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

