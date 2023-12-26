Abandoned Puppies Posing A Challenge For Saint Lucia Animal Shelters – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia animal shelters are overwhelmed by the number of abandoned dogs and puppies people ask them to rescue.

One of the shelters received thirteen abandoned puppies on Saturday.

But on Tuesday morning, Castries resident Marcus Day, who picked up a puppy and adopted it about a month ago, discovered six more on Vigie Beach.

He explained that people constantly drop animals, primarily dogs, on Vigie Beach.

He recalled that beach vendors told him of six abandoned puppies during his morning walk on Tuesday.

“They said, ‘We were here last night. There were no puppies – no dogs, and now this morning, six brand new puppies,’” Day stated.

“We kind of know all the abandoned dogs on the beach, and there are none that have given birth recently,” he told St. Lucia Times.

According to Day, the Saint Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS) has spayed most of the adult female dogs.

“People just drop dogs here,” he lamented.

In addition, Day explained that the people who rescue abandoned animals are overwhelmed.

SLAPS was caring for 141 animals.

Day said in one instance, a local shelter was expecting five litters.

He suggested intensifying spaying to reduce the stray dog population, noting that the strays make a mess on the beach by rummaging through garbage cans when hungry.

But spaying would be costly.

“It looks bad for the (tourism) product,” Day declared regarding the situation of stray dogs and abandoned animals.

