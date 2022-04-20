A$AP Rocky Detained At LA Airport After Barbados Vacation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, was detained on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport for a November 2021 shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed.

“Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for Assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport,” a police press release stated.

Multiple news reports indicate that the music artist was arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been vacationing with his girlfriend, Rihanna, who is pregnant.

The LAPD identified A$AP Rocky as a suspect in the shooting last year following an argument between two acquaintances.

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment,” the police statement disclosed.

The suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot following the shooting.

According to the LAPD, the investigators will present the A$AP Rocky case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

ET Online quoted an unnamed source as asserting that Rihanna is focussing on her pregnancy amid news of her boyfriend’s arrest.

“This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby — not stressing out!” The publication quoted the source as saying.

