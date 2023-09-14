‘A Succession Plan Will Not Work In The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force’ – Source – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A well-informed source acknowledging the need for organisational succession plans has asserted that they would not work in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

The source cited political interference as one factor that would affect such a plan for the RSLPF.

“No matter what succession plan is in place, parties forming the government have persons they want in certain position,” the source, speaking anonymously, told St. Lucia Times.

“So what we have is a selection plan and not succession plan,” the source explained, adding that most times, politicians look for loyalty to their party rather than competence, resulting in most times, the weakest individuals getting appointments.

– Advertisement –

In addition to political interference, the source noted that the Police Commissioner and the RSLPF hierarchy would select officers they believe have the skill, knowledge, and ability to perform in particular roles.

According to the source, the officers identified would have been trained for years to assume future roles.

“However, when those roles become vacant and advertised by the public service, most times the Public Service Commission selects persons who were never in the fray,” the source disclosed.

“The Public Service Commission has no one who works along with the police force and does not know how the officers function,” the source told St. Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –