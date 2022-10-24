‘A Sad Day’ – Hilaire Responds After Fatal Shooting Of Teenager – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire has expressed sorrow over the fatal shooting of teenager Miguela Joseph in Faux A Chaud, Castries, on Saturday.

Hilaire told reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Monday that he had spoken to the family, expressing his condolences and sympathy.

He said he knows the family very well.

“It is a sad day,” the Acting Prime Minister declared while disclosing that the deceased teenager was to have danced at an event he had on Sunday in Bananes.

Hilaire emphasised that he did not know all the details regarding the fatal Faux A Chaud shooting and would not speculate about what happened.

” I have heard a version of what happened but I do not think it would be appropriate for me to comment on it,” he told reporters.

However, the Castries South MP said he thinks the incident highlights the situation in Saint Lucia regarding firearms.

He recalled that recently parliament amended the law on unlicensed firearms and associated items.

“We are taking a tough stand on it,” Hilaire asserted.

In this regard, he noted that the police have been doing a lot to clamp down.

“You would have seen repeatedly in the news the successes of the police in apprehending persons with illegal firearms. So we are going to continue to spread the message that the law will be enforced as firmly as possible and to say to Saint Lucians really we have to find different ways of dealing with our issues and not resorting to instruments of violence,” he said.

