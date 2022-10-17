A Jamaica National Honor For Emmy-Winning Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 17, 2022: Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, a Jamaican American, was today awarded with Jamaica’s fifth-highest honor, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), which is bestowed on citizens of outstanding distinction.

Ralph was on hand at King’s House in Kingston, Jamaica, to receive the prestigious award as Jamaica celebrated its National Hero’s Day today, Oct. 17, 2022.

Ralph was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Stanley Ralph, a college professor, and Ivy Ralph O.D., a Jamaican fashion designer and the creator of the kariba suit. She is currently starring as Barbara Howard on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary, for which she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and became the first Black woman to win the award in 35 years.

Some 143 Jamaicans were honored at the ceremony. Also honored was singer Agent Sasco, Jamaican Grammy-nominated musician, Monty Alexander; five-time World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and late business stalwart and founder of the Jamaica Money Market Brokers Ltd (JMMB), Joan Duncan.