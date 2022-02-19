‘A Hallelujah Moment’ – Dr. St Rose Reacts To ‘Partial Victory’ In Ivermectin Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Dr. Gilbertha St Rose declared a partial victory on Friday after a court ordered the immediate reinstatement of her registration and practicing certificate.

Late last year, Saint Lucia’s Medical and Dental Council suspended St Rose for six months for prescribing and supplying the drug Ivermectin to patients as a treatment for COVID-19 without authorisation from the Ministry of Health or the Chief Medical Officer and publicly encouraging its use to treat the virus.

The council also fined the Dermatologist, Herbalist, and Integrative Health Care Specialist $10,000 for conducting an unapproved and unmonitored clinical trial.

The council did not show up in court Friday when Justice Rohan Phillip ruled to reinstate St Rose’s registration and practicing certificate and stay the organisation’s decisions until the determination of the case.

“I allowed for a compromise so although Justice Phillip made the order for my registration and licence to be reinstated with immediate effect, he did ask me if it was okay that I agree not to prescribe Ivermectin – only for COVID-19,” the outspoken physician told St Lucia Times.

“So I agreed to it just to allow for my patients to get the benefit of my expertise for other medical needs.”

The next hearing is set for April 28, 2022.

“It is a hallelujah moment for the glory of God and for our people who have been deprived. .So it’s one step forward though we haven’t got everything that we should but this one step forward in terms of persons being able to get their prescription from me for other pharmaceuticals which I was deprived from doing and it was a great loss for persons who also used pharmaceuticals in addition to my herbs,” St Rose told St Lucia Times.

St Rose said it was unfortunate that the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Council did not appear in court.

Nevertheless, she declared that in the future, the council would have to explain why it does not want doctors to prescribe Ivermectin in treating COVID-19.

The council was unavailable for comment on the latest developments.

However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the current evidence on using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is inconclusive.

“Until more data is available, WHO recommends that the drug only be used within clinical trials,” the world body says.

