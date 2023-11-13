‘A Downright Shame’ – Grenada Prime Minister Under Fire Over Remarks At SLP Event – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has come under for telling an audience at a ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) event to ensure they put Saint Lucians into office.

“I want all Saint Lucians to hear me. When the time come, make sure that is Saint Lucians who you putting into office,” he said to applause from the SLP delegates conference in Babonneau on Sunday.

But the remarks have angered opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Chairman, Therold Prudent.

Prudent described Mitchell’s comments as ‘a downright shame.’

“I think the Prime Minister of Grenada owes to the people of Saint Lucia an apology,” the UWP Chairman declared during a contribution to the radio call-in programme Newsspin on Monday.

Prudent described Mitchell’s statement as nonsense and rubbish.

He said it was a shame that the Grenada PM allowed the SLP to use him that way.

“This is what persons who are racist within the Saint Lucia Labour Party want them to hear,” he observed.

Prudent urged all Saint Lucians beyond the political divide to think beyond the racism injected into the country.

“Is this the kind of Saint Lucia that you want? Is this the kind of Saint Lucia that you want your children to grow up in?” He asked.

The UWP official disclosed that although his children were born in the United States, he and his wife taught them to be Saint Lucian, and the teenagers consciously decided to apply for citizenship of Saint Lucia, the country they love.

He declared that it would be an insult if one of the two children, majoring in politics, could not be allowed to become Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Prudent warned the Labour Party that it would never be able to turn Saint Lucia into a ‘hating’ society, thinking of people not in terms of character or what they can contribute, but the colour of their skin.

He hoped Saint Lucians would come out and rebuke the SLP and the Grenada Prime Minister.

Prudent described Mitchell as naive and lacking understanding of the Saint Lucia citizenship issue, family ties, and how much a particular family or families have contributed to the country.

The UWP has accused the government of planning to use its parliamentary majority to ensure only a Saint Lucia-born individual could become Prime Minister of this country.

Public Relations Officer, Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute said at a party event on Sunday that the move was against UWP leader and former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, born in Martinique for medical reasons.

