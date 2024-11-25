Drainage Concerns Resurface Amid Heavy Rainfall “Rally Behind The Candidate”: Joseph To Hopefuls Not On UWP Ticket Saint Lucia, India Discuss Boosting Ties In Multiple Areas Police Seek To Allay Public Fears After Brazen Shooting Fedee Promises “Tax Break” If UWP Reelected Saint Lucia Mourns The Loss of Tourism Visionary Nick Troubetzkoy
Travel News

A Caribbean Black Friday Travel Deal

29 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
Promote your business with NAN

News Americas, New York, NY, November 29, 2024: Get ready for a Caribbean travel deal this Black Friday.

black-friday-travel-deal

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, a boutique-chic gem in the heart of New Kingston, Jamaica, is offering an exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale for 2024. Guests can enjoy up to 25% off published rates for bookings made through December 3, 2024, with stays available anytime through December 31, 2025.

“This is the perfect opportunity to plan your getaway and experience Kingston’s finest all-suite hotel,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “With this deal, travelers can enjoy a year’s worth of savings just in time for the holidays.”

The promotion requires a minimum two-night stay, and blackout dates apply from December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, and April 25–28, 2025. Rates are subject to a 10% government tax, a 10% service charge, and a $4.00 per-room, per-night occupancy tax.

The Courtleigh Hotel, known for its elegant ambiance, personalized service, and modern amenities, offers guests a prime location close to Kingston’s top attractions like Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park.

For more details and reservations, visit Courtleigh Hotel Specials.

Support us

Related News

25 November 2024

Canada Warns About Travel To The Bahamas

29 November 2024

Canada Issues Travel Advisories For Several Caribbean Nations

25 November 2024

New Caribbean Flights To Know

25 November 2024

Valentine’s Day Romantic Getaways Americas