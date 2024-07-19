A Call For Private Sector Investment In Agriculture Post Beryl

After Hurricane Beryl devastated the Region’s agriculture, there was a call for private sector investment in the industry.
“Private sector investment in sustainable agriculture is now crucial to bolster advantages and address challenges, especially since Beryl has now caused significant setbacks,” Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett said.
She said the objective was to channel investments into sustainable agricultural projects that modernise farming, introduce technological innovations, and improve market access for existing and new agri-products.
“Importantly, we are prioritizing investments that are climate resilient,” the CARICOM Secretary-General said.
She explained that those investments integrate improved farming techniques to address the Region’s vulnerability to hurricanes, floods, droughts, and rising sea levels, which cause salinization and loss of arable lands.
Barnett spoke at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Investment Forum.
The July 10-12 event brought together private businesses, government officials, regional and international institutions, and other stakeholders.
They discussed how to promote and ensure investment in areas critical to regional development.
The focus was on three critical matters: agriculture and food and nutrition security, green economy transition, and business digitalization.
