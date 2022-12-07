88 Young Men Currently On Remand At BCF – Mainly For ‘Causing Death’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Amid concern over the involvement of young people in criminal activity, just released figures show that eighty-eight males between the ages of fifteen and twenty-four are currently on remand at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF), mainly for ‘causing death’.

But the number in the wider 15 -35 age group on remand is a whopping 232 in a prison population of 541 as of December 7, 2022, some ninety-five percent of whom are male.

Regarding penal inmates, the primary offence for serving time is also causing death.

According to statistics obtained by St Lucia Times, the average age of inmates at the BCF is twenty-seven.

The youngest person at the facility on a murder charge is sixteen.

Recently, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte expressed concern over the number of young people in prison.

The Minister also revealed that according to BCF statistics, the average age for individuals entering the facility is now lower.

In this regard, the Minister spoke of the need to put a lot of resources into social programs.

Headline photo: Screen grab from January 2020 video inmates posted on social media.

