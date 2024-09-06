8-Year-Old Stages Major Turtle Hatchlings Rescue

Amid a national concern over errant youth, a proud mother relates the heart-warming story of how her 8-year-old son organised a rescue of turtle hatchlings.

The drama unfolded last month at Anse Galet Beach, where Shazri Pierrott enjoyed some fun and sun.

While in the water, Sharzi called out to his mother.

“Mommy, there’s a baby turtle trying to go to the Ocean.”

Antoine told St. Lucia Times she saw a tiny turtle, which the Fisheries Department later confirmed was a hawksbill.

She explained that Sharzi allowed the creature to enter the water and went hunting for a nest which he located under some debris.

The youngster cleared away the debris using a spade his mother had bought him, shouting to other children on the beach to assist him.

Antoine recalled her son saying: “Come help me. There are baby turtles!”

All the children surrounded Shazri who told them to form a line stretching toward the sea to pass the baby turtles along and get them into the water.

Others joined in the effort.

“I was so impressed with him because he kept telling them, ‘No, don’t take them away. Make sure you drop them in the ocean so they can have a better chance of survival – so creatures would not eat them up,” the mother said regarding her 8-year-old son, whom she disclosed loves nature, especially the sea.

Sharzi insisted on returning the next day to save other baby turtles.

However, instead of encountering other hatchlings, he discovered dog paw prints in the sand and concluded that dogs had found the nest.

Nevertheless, Antoine said her son was happy that he was able to contribute towards saving some baby turtles.

Aware of the hatchlings rescue effort, the Fisheries Department has announced plans to recognise the effort of the 8-year-old.