76 Homicides In 2 Days – El Salvador Declares State Of Emergency – St. Lucia Times News

On Sunday El Salvador’s congress granted President Nayib Bukele’s request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday after dozens of gang-related killings over the weekend.

Fourteen people were killed Friday and 62 people died Saturday, in a surge of violence unprecedented in recent years.

There were 79 homicides in the entire month of February.

According to a CBC report, the state of emergency suspends constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as 30 days, but could be extended.

The media organisation said the homicides appeared linked to the country’s notorious street gangs, who effectively control many neighbourhoods in the the capital.

