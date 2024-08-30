758 Pride Sees Growing LGBTQI+ Acceptance In Saint Lucia

Despite ongoing challenges, Saint Lucia’s LGBTQI+ community is witnessing tentative signs of societal acceptance, according to the group 758 Pride.

At Friday’s launch of Pride Weekend, members of the organisation, which seeks to empower and end stigmatisation of LGBTQI+ through advocacy and community building, reflected the optimism and a sense of progress.

Monet X Change, panelist and headliner of the “Divas in Helen” drag queen show to be held this Sunday, shared his experience walking through Rodney Bay with his partner.

“It warms my heart to see the growing love and acceptance here,” X Change said.

“And the fact that I was able to walk in Rodney Bay last night with my partner holding hands, and not feeling ashamed or judgement. I just feel like I can be unapologetically myself here,” X Change explained.

Jessica St. Rose, Founder of 758 Pride, acknowledged that while Saint Lucia still has a long way to go to achieve full acceptance, there has been significant.

“Our community members feel sort of safe now.” St. Rose noted. “We see a lot of our members going into public spaces now, Gros Islet street parties and free up themselves. They go to places like carnival, and they are very expressive during carnival.”

Despite these advancements, Saint Lucia’s legal framework remains a significant barrier.

The Criminal Code 2004 criminalises same-sex sexual activity under laws prohibiting ‘buggery’ and ‘gross indecency,’ with penalties of up to ten years’ imprisonment.

St. Rose emphasised that revising these laws to promote inclusivity would represent a significant victory for the LGBTQI+ community.

“St. Lucia is not fully there yet, however we have made a lot of progress and that is a joy for us.”

St. Rose concluded. “When we do get the judgment on the litigation happening right now, I think that will be an even bigger win, and that may very well open the doors for more inclusiveness in society.”