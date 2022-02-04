680 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized In Caribbean Sea – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, while on patrol in the Caribbean sea, the French surveillance vessel Germinal seized 680 kilos of cocaine after intercepting a suspicious go-fast boat with no nationality markings.

According to a release from the French Armed Forces, the go-fast boat tried to evade the French navy vessel, and the four individuals on board started dumping bales into the sea.

But officials salvaged nineteen bales that tested positive for cocaine weighing 680 kilos.

The Regional Security System (RSS) supported Saturday’s anti-drug operation in which the cocaine, with an estimated value of 47 million Euros on resale in Europe, was seized.

The four suspects are currently in custody in Martinique.

The French armed forces reported an annual record in 2021 when they seized over nine tons of cocaine.

Headline photo from Forces armées aux Antilles Facebook page.

