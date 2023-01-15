68 Killed In Nepal Plane Crash – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

At least 68 people died on Sunday in Nepal’s worst plane crash in over 30 years.

According to reports, seventy-two people, including four crew members, were aboard when the plane crashed in Central Nepal.

The country’s Civil Aviation Authority reported that six children were among the dead.

The BBC reported that the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara crashed on landing before catching fire.

– Advertisement –

As darkness fell, the authorities called off a search and rescue effort which they planned to resume on Monday.

– Advertisement –