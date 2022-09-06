600Breezy Mourns Death Of Girlfriend Raven, NBA YoungBoy Fans React

600Breezy is mourning the death of his girlfriend Raven Jackson, who reportedly passed away recently.

Breezy shared several posts on Instagram asking for prayers as he shared the sad and painful news. Some of the posts drew responses from NBA YoungBoy fans who left trolling comments on his posts and her old posts.

“Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You know how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome,” the rapper said in a lengthy post of a few sweet moments from their relationship.

600Breezy and Raven were together for two years, the rapper said.

“Im f***ed up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me . Im shaking I’m crying I love you so much stinky pie . My woman my wife my life …You pushed me away so you can do this ??? I would’ve died with you raven I did any and everything for you …I’ll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson . I’ll see you soon baby. God help me please,” he added.

“The best 2 years of my life …… @raven.k.jackson. God I need you please help me please. What did I do to deserve this? you took my friends and my girl?” he said in another post.

600Breezy did not reveal what caused her death, but persons on social media claiming to be close to Jackson alleged that she committed suicide.

Raven Jackson, who is a Jackson State University graduate, has 257K followers on Instagram and describes herself as a serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and fitness model. She also had her fitness clothing line, and at the time of her death, she was preparing for her birthday Bootcamp in Miami from Sept 22-25.

Her large following on Instagram shared how inspired they were by her motivational posts. The Tennessee native is also an Award-winning filmmaker for short movies like Nettles (2018) and a Guide to Breathing Underwater and made her national directorial debut on All Roads Lead to Salt for A24 alongside producers Barry Jenkins and Adele Romanski.

Meanwhile, as many fans shared their condolences and kind words for the rapper, others also flooded the OTF rapper with taunts about his lifestyle. Many fans of NBA YoungBoy also used the opportunity to bring up the rapper’s past lyrics and self-proclaimed mantra that he’s in the streets to conclude that Jackson’s death was somehow linked to his “karma.”

On the other hand, her followers shared messages calling for mental health awareness and kindness. Some also shared that she and 600 Breezy had recently broken up.