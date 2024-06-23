6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Trinidad And Tobago

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 rocked Trinidad and Tobago near midnight on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake was felt at 11:58 pm on Saturday.
It was located at Latitude: 10.83N, Longitude: 62.37W and at a depth of 46 kilometres (km).
The quake was felt 97 km west-northwest of the capital Port of Spain and 119 km northwest of San Fernando.
The SRC said that it was also felt 97 km east northeast in Carúpano, Venezuela.
The Trinidad and Tobago Weather Center reported that the earthquake was felt as far north as St Vincent to as far south as northeastern Guyana.
