52-Y-O man found dead in drain

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found in a drain at Number 77 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice.

Dead is Satyacharran Karamchand called “Imbai”, also of Number 77 Housing Scheme.

The man was unemployed and a diabetic.

The man’s sister related that he would also consume alcohol frequently.

At about 06:20hrs on January 5, the man had left his house then at around 08:30hrs, the sister said she heard persons shouting on the street saying,”come see ah man in the drain”.

Herself and other family members ran out on to the street, where they observed their relative lying face down motionless in the drain.

He was taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined but no marks of violence were seen.

NewsAmericasNow.com