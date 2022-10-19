50 Cent Says Kanye West Is Not Crazy, Talks Diddy Dating Daphne Joy

50 Cent shared his thoughts on Kanye West’s recent meltdown and on Diddy’s relationship with his baby mother, Daphne Joy.

50 Cent has a very reserved position when speaking on the recent issues surrounding Kanye West. The rapper is known for his trolling online, but while speaking on the recent antisemitic remarks by Kanye West, he was firm as he spoke on West dealing with his issues.

Kanye West’s recent statement where he claimed that he is a Jew and that black people are the real Jews and later a tweet threatening that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” has led to Instagram and Twitter restricting his account. The rapper is now seeking to buy Parler, a right-wing-based platform where he can speak freely.

In recent weeks, as companies like JP Morgan Chase gave him notice to take his billion-dollar account elsewhere, Kanye West seems to be getting sympathy from 50 Cent rather than condemnation as he has gotten from others like Ice Cube, Diddy, and other members of the Jewish community.

While speaking on the Ebro in the Morning, 50 Cent was asked about Kanye’s latest comments, where he said that he didn’t hold anything against the rapper.

“He’s in a dangerous area,” 50 Cent begins. “I forgive him for the things that he said, because I’ve already identified with something’s going on that I don’t understand now. It’s become his new mannerisms and his behaviours consistently with just doing things like even the White Lives Matter thing.”

50 Cent added that he has been watching Kanye over the years but doesn’t have anything to say about his behavior.

“There’s nothing for me to say about it though. I watched it take place and I just look and I go ok yeah, that’s what him doing what he does, what Kanye does,” he said.

“Even the original Trump support thing was a little out there for me, you know what I’m saying,” he continued. “but everybody looks at things, they navigate things differently. One week it’s ‘I don’t want my kids raised by a white woman,’ and then the next week it’s ‘I wanna go home. So you don’t know exactly what he means,” he said.

50 Cent does agree that some of Kanye’s posts are “entertaining.”

The rapper also touched on various other topics, including his friend Eminem’s legacy and even Nicki Minaj going ham on Latto last week. “Is there something in the water in Jamaica, Queens?” Ebro asked jokingly.

“She’s been bumped around too. You look at it and say it’s the female version of me,” 50 Cent laughed as Ebro Darden added that Minaj had a tough road to trod, and she remembers the many people who did not support her, so now it’s difficult to just be nice to everyone.

50 Cent, however, had some advice for Minaj. “If that’s their perception of you, I’d go let that be their perception over there and as long as they don’t come close enough to me to make me uncomfortable,” he said.

In the meantime, 50 Cent also popped in on the Breakfast Show, where he spoke about Diddy’s girlfriend, Yung Miami, appearing on his show Black Mafia Family.

Diddy and 50 Cent are far from friends, and 50 Cent has taken every opportunity to take shots at Diddy and even Daphne Joy, the mother of his son Sire Jackson. Joy is rumored to be dating Diddy, and last week she was spotting out with the “Gotta Move On” artist.

50 Cent had taken to Instagram to drag Joy, who also responded with a lengthy post asking the father of her child to leave her alone.

When asked if he cast Yung Miami to mess with Diddy, 50 Cent said, “that was ahead of the thing with Daphne but y’all I ain’t kissed her on the mouth in 10 years, somebody gotta kiss her,” he said.

He also shared that his recent post had nothing to do with him wanting to get back together with Daphne Joy, as he shared that they became involved because she was always around.

“You know, it ain’t one of those situations where they’ll still go back to the baby mother and hang out with the baby mother and stuff like that. that was not like a relationship in any way, it was more like an arrangement,” he said.

He also explained that his son Sire who just turned 10, “is a blessing, I love him to death. This is the only thing, what do you leave the money?” he said as he explained that his company Sire Spirits was developed for his son and for him to run later in his life as he moves on to something else.