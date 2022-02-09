50 Cent Reacts To Reports The Gov’t Plans To Distribute Crack Pipes To Addict

50 Cent like a lot of other prominent figures in the entertainment industry are reacting to reports the Government plans to distribute crack pipes to drug addicts.

US President Biden is looking to take on a demanding and ambitious project which involves the distribution of safe smoking kits to addicts. The project is reportedly in its final stages and is expected to cost an estimated US$30 million. The whole point of the project is to try and reduce harm from substance abuse.

Following the initial news, several media outlets jumped on the opportunity to make their own interpretation of the initiative, which included saying that the Biden Administration is sending out “crack pipes” to addicts as part of a push to “advance racial equity.”

Since they’ve twisted the narrative a bit, many Americans have been up in arms about the initiative. Veteran rapper and TV exec 50 Cent is one of the voices that has expressed displeasure with the new project.

He’s used his social media platform to voice his consternation as well. In a recent post, he said, “OK, I don’t understand what’s going on now. Let’s just give them some crack everybody loves CRACK. SMH.”

Since various news outlets seemed to have purposefully twisted the intent of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has released a statement. Part of it states that:

“These comments are misleading and misinformed. Too many Americans have lost their lives to drug overdose. Evidence-based community harm reduction services such as naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and syringe services programs help people stay alive and are proven strategies for addressing this tragic epidemic.”

It really shouldn’t come as a shock that 50 Cent would feel this way, considering he’s been quite vocal of his displeasure for the Biden administration and his love of Donald Trump. One of the things that 50 previously raised concern about was President Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan ahead of the last election.

It should be noted that the program will be very closely monitored and controlled and that the safety kits are just one aspect of the overall outreach to help drug addicts live a somewhat safer lifestyle.

The plan also includes detailed harm reduction plans, drug overdose education programs, referral programs to treatment and recovery support services, mental health providers, and treatment providers, to name a few other initiatives.