50 Cent Questions Megan Thee Stallion Denial of Tory Lanez Intimate Relationship

50 Cent suggests that Megan Thee Stallion is lying about alleged intimate relationship with Tory Lanez.

The hip-hop/rap world has been caught up in the Megan Thee Stallion interview, with many reviewing clips and offering their opinion. At least one person, however, believes that Megan Thee Stallion has not been truthful about the nature of her relationship with Tory Lanez, who she claims shot her in 2020.

On Monday, 50 Cent shared his thoughts along with a clip from the interview where he questioned the rapper’s answer when asked if she was dating or sexually involved with Tory Lanez.

“Now that I don’t believe, she had to think about her answer. SMH all this shit is crazy.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” the rapper wrote in a caption about Megan’s answer.

When CBS’s Gayle King asked her if she was dating Lanez, she denied that they dated, but King pressed her further as her answer was very general. King then asked if they were “intimate,” to which Megan asked if she meant whether they were sexually involved.

“We were not dating. We were really close. We hung out like every day and his mom passed too so when I felt like we were bonding over that,” Thee Stallion said.

Megan Thee Stallion, however, paused and looked away from Gayle King and the camera as she was asked if they were sexually involved.

“Um, I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory,” she said.

King had asked Megan why Tory Lanez was suggesting that they were sexually involved. He had even gone as far as tweeting that Megan might be angry and upset at him because on the night of the shooting, there was a fight with her best friend, Kelsey Harris. The fight was reportedly over Tory Lanez, who was accused of sleeping with both women.

Megan Thee Stallion, however, said Lanez’s narrative was being used by him to escape accountability.

“I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime,” she said.

50 Cent followers seem to be in agreement with him for the most part. Fans quickly chimed in sharing their opinions in the comments. “The fact she acted like she didn’t know what intimate meant . Like girl come on you just graduated from college or was somebody else doing your work,” one fan wrote.

The G-Unit chief is one of the few celebrities on social media who are immune to being canceled which allowed him to be unfiltered and often controversial. It doesn’t seem like 50 Cent is shadow banned either as his name quickly populate once you start typing.