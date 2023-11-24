50 Cent Hints At “Surviving P Diddy” TV Show Amid More Fallout

Rapper and television producer 50 Cent is hinting that he might be thinking of a documentary about Diddy and members of the Bad Boy Entertainment label after a second lawsuit was filed against former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre.

The lawsuit against Pierre was filed on Wednesday as the time to file a lawsuit under the New York Adult Survivors Act raced to an end on November 24. The woman who was named Jane Doe says she is an ex-assistant who worked with Pierre from around 2016-2017.

The woman accuses Pierre of grooming and sexually assaulting her several times over that year in different cities around the country, and she is also suing Bad Boy Entertainment as a party for negligence in failing to protect her from Pierre.

The latest lawsuit comes following Diddy’s expeditious move to settle a lawsuit brought by his longtime singer ex-girlfriend Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura last week. In Cassie’s lawsuit, she claimed that Diddy physically assaulted and beat, and trafficked her across states and abroad by hiring male prostitutes to have sex with her in a drugged-up state, and he raped her when she broke up with him in 2018.

Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy also named several of his companies and gave specific details and names of employees who were aware of the abuse she suffered, and some employees on the bidding of Diddy also provided baby oil and lubricant for the “freak offs” with the male prostitutes while others also tracked her down each time, she tried to leave Diddy. Some also helped to cover up the brutal beatings she received, Cassie claimed.

There has been speculation that many other women might be coming out to speak against Diddy and Bad Boy Entertainment.

On Thursday, 50 Cent hinted that there might be women who are prepared to speak on the label and its inner workings, including the actions of Diddy and others. While reacting to Pierre’s lawsuit, Diddy asked fans if they wanted a documentary.

“Told you they was coming, in 5,4,3,2,1 SMH ?This is a movie (SURVIVING P DIDDY) OR (DIDDY, DO IT OR NOT) executive produced by Curtis 50cent Jackson coming soon ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” the rapper posted.

50 Cent’s followers also joked about the possible documentary.

“Diddy like Trump, everybody connected to him going to jail but he ain’t! He just going to pay folks, crazy!” one person said.

“He been saying “TAKE DAT” “TAKE DAT” for years but I never knew he was literally out here taking “IT,” another said.

In the meantime, Diddy has not faced the public since, but he’s facing backlash as his Sean John clothing line was discontinued by Macy’s this week. His rival, Diageo, also moved to file a court order asking that he be removed as the face of marketing for Ciroc vodka following Cassie’s lawsuit settlement.

50 Cent has a long standing beef with Diddy for unknown reasons. The Bad Boy Records head has never publicly addresses Fifty, but the G-Unit head has consistent made him a target on social media.