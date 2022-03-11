50 Cent Goes Off On Jussie Smollett Following Sentencing For Hate Crime Hoax

50 Cent wasted no time pouncing on Jussie Smollet following his sentencing for staging a hate crime.

The jury is no longer out on Jussie Smollett, and that means open season for all the internet trolls. That also means that master troll 50 Cent was not going to miss out on this one. Just a day after the case was closed yesterday, March 10, and the Empire star hit with a 150-day sentence behind bars and 30 months of felony probation, 50 took to his favorite place on the Internet, his social media accounts to share his opinion on the matter.

The veteran rapper and television executive mogul first took to Instagram to share that he would follow the Smollett handbook once he has anything to do in court.

“If i ever go to court again, i don’t care if it’s for a parking ticket,” he quipped earlier today, March 11. “I’m gonna say this I am not suicidal, I’m innocent, I could have said I was guilty a long time ago. As I walk out.”

50 Cent made the post alongside a video of the disgraced actor being carted away after sentencing.

His fans were mostly in agreement with him, and the video on the post has been viewed over two million times already.

“This is all feeling like a bad script gone wrong. Overacting it seems. What is happening here,” one fan said while another added, “Boy goodbye and have a good time in there.”

Fif wasn’t done there either, as he went on to Twitter to poke even more fun at Smollett’s expense. On Twitter, he posted that he knew from the start of the case that Smollett was guilty.

“This fool is crazy, i knew he was lying from the beginning LOL ask @lala,” he added.

Fifty added in the next tweet, “WTF If this happen on POWER, he said he was the new 2pac. LOL.”

Jussie Smollett continues to maintain his innocence, even as prosecutors argued he paid brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo to carry out the staged hate crime attack. According to the actor, the attack in which he claimed the assailants shouted racist and homophobic slurs before hitting him, pouring a substance on his head on him, and tying a noose around his neck, was genuine.