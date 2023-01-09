5 Parenting Resolutions you can keep in 2023 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

As many create vision boards and prayer boards, the onus is on parents to be better parents in 2023 than they were in 2022.

Even if you thought you were superb in 2022, there is always room for improvement.

So what can you do to improve your parenting?

1. Yell less, Breathe more

Adulting is a sham and, by extension, parenting is stressful.

You no longer have 24 hours in a day to yourself. But that’s not your kids’ fault. So as their parent, just buckle up and parent well. You will get angry and frustrated, you are human, but studies show that yelling is the least productive way to manage these emotions.

Gentle parenting was the crave in 2022, and for good reason, this practice can transition to 2023. Try to count to five or ten or twenty, because let’s face it, children try your last nerve most days, but count as far as you must to regain your composure and answer calmly, so you can communicate effectively. No one wants a yelling match, or “Go get the belt” moment.

2. Enjoy your kids

Kids say the darnedest things and their personalities are so big for their tiny bodies. You kid can make you smile, but what are you doing to make your kid smile?

We’re not talking about buying them treats. we mean how are you putting a smile on your child’s face daily in their regular activities?

Online, one source reminded us, “They will only be this age for such a short time; we really shouldn’t miss it by over-scheduling, over-committing, and overdoing it each day. Make sure you have plenty of downtime so that you can simply enjoy being around your offspring.”

For example, if you loves the beach, try to go at least twice a month if not every week. If your 16-year-old enjoys K-dramas (Korean TV shows), agree to watch one with her on a regular basis. But beware, some of these series have like 52 episodes, so you are in for a pinch, in for a pound with your kid for the year. If your 14-year-old wants to discuss video game strategy, truly listen and ask questions to engage with him.

Crosswalk.com put it best – “When we can enter our children’s worlds with them, they will feel our love and connection even stronger.”

What does your child like?

Mom and daughter at the beach iStock

3. One-on-One Time

If you have more than one child, give each person their time. It’s fun to enjoy them together, but you may be missing out on moments to hear secrets about schools, confessions from the heart, or learn about something that’s troubling them deeply.

Commit to spending undistracted one-on-one time with each child. You just need at least 10 to 15 minutes of undistracted, uninterrupted time together.

TIP: If you have to pick only one resolution, we recommend this one!

4. Ensure your child gets enough sleep

Sleep is very important!

Try to enforce a bedtime. It might not win you the parent of the year award, but your kid’s body will love you for it.

Well rested children tend to be healthier and more focused to perform better at school or throughout the day.

And when you relax the bedtime on Fridays, Saturdays, bank holidays and during vacation, they will love you even more.

How much sleep is recommended? Make sure your child is getting eight or more consecutive hours of sleep.

5. End your workday

Especially post-COVID, a lot of offices moved into the home and because of this, many children only see their parents working or tied to a device. Stop!

For the sake of your children and your parent-child relationship, quit work at a reasonable time.

Set a rule that you don’t check emails after 6 pm or before 6 am, for example.

Unplug by a certain time daily and see number 1 on this list – Enjoy your kids!

Dad kissing daughter while working iStock

NewsAmericasNow.com