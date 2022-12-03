5 beauty tips for Christmas party season Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

It’s that time of year again, which means a nonstop schedule of Christmas dinners and New Year’s Eve parties. Glam goddesses, your style must be flawless. It’s not only about the lovely dress or the eye-catching stilettos; looking great starts with the correct skincare and makeup.

We’ve put together a holiday beauty guide with plenty of advice to get you party-ready.

Pre-party pampering ritual

Exfoliation is essential for smoother skin. Exfoliate on a daily basis to get baby-smooth skin. Use a loofah and a scrub, particularly one with coffee one, to remove dead skin and enhance the appearance of bumps, cellulite, and scars. Don’t forget to use lotion to lock in the moisture.

Party make-up

The key to Christmas beauty is having flawless make-up. Apply your eye shadow first for a gorgeous and uncomplicated appearance. This way, you won’t have eyeshadow dust on your newly applied face makeup. Make your eyes pop with a swiping of liquid liner. When it comes to applying foundation, it is always wise to invest in a high-quality primer to ensure that your makeup lasts all night. Begin by applying foundation with a foundation brush for a flawless finish before moving on to the rest of your makeup procedure. Finish with a dusting of setting powder to keep everything in place as you dance the night away.

Combat alcohol

Although you may like to indulge in some festive alcoholic drinks, your skin does not. Alcohol dehydrates you and causes your skin to become dry, grey, and dull. Use washing milk with hyaluronic acid to guarantee you glow, especially in the days after the party. You may also try a lightening face mask therapy or a spa facial. Alpha-hydroxy acid-containing products are the most useful. These natural acids work to remove dead skin cells, firm the skin, and moisturize it.

For tired eyes

Although the partying may have left you exhausted, you don’t have to look like it. A simple eye massage will aid in the removal of puffy eyes. Work your way up from the corner of one of your eyes, between your brow bone and your eye. Again, those dark circles are most likely caused by dehydration, so drink plenty of water. If you don’t like the taste of plain water after a night of drinking, try adding a few slices of lemon or orange to make it more pleasurable and purifying for your skin. If you have the time, it is always worthwhile to apply a gentle face mask to replenish the minerals depleted by alcohol consumption.

For tired feet

Excessive partying and wearing high heels for extended periods of time can stress out your feet and make them seem unappealing. Take care of your feet by giving them a lengthy soak at least once a week, trimming your nails, and applying moisturizer.

NewsAmericasNow.com