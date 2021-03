University of the West Indies, Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) says that a 5.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded off Saint Lucia. It was automatically located&n

CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, March 29, 2021: Designated News Release – Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX:PKI) announced today a private offering of US$800 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “Offering”). The notes will bear interest at 4.500% per annum and are due October […]