4 dead after 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Tokyo (CNN)A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan late Wednesday night, killing two people and injuring over 100 others, and cutting power to millions of homes.

One of the people who died was a man in his 60s who lived in the city of Soma, the local disaster prevention office said on Thursday.

A tsunami advisory was issued after Wednesday’s quake for the coastal prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi, but was lifted on Thursday morning and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later said “no abnormalities” had been detected at any of the country’s nuclear plants.

The quake had a preliminary epicenter depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), said Japan’s Meteorological Agency. It warned of tsunami heights reaching up to 1 meter above normal tidal levels, with the initial waves reaching shore around midnight local time (11 a.m. ET).

