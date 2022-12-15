4.1 earthquake hits near Trinidad Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has struck between Trinidad and Tobago, at the east (extreme right) of both islands.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), the quake struck at 4:26am.

The tremor had a depth of four kilometres with a latitude of 10.78N and a longitude of 60.47W.

It was also 53 kilometres southeast of Scarborough.

This activity comes two days after a 3.8 magnitude off the Twin Island Republic as well.

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2022-12-13 4:33 pm (Local Time)

2022-12-13 08:33 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

3.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.71N

Longitude: 62.12W

Depth: 96.6 km

NEARBY CITIES:

68km W of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

DISCLAIMER: This event has been reviewed by an analyst.

NewsAmericasNow.com