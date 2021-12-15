350 Families To Benefit From Sandals Food Vouchers

On Wednesday, December 15, Sandals Foundation will donate $35,000 in food vouchers to 350 families for Christmas.

The Foundation says the donation speaks directly to its community focus, building lives and enriching people in Saint Lucia and across the Caribbean.

Community leaders have received invitations to attend Wednesday’s ceremony at Sandals Halcyon Beach – Kelly’s Dockside from 11:00 a.m. to accept the vouchers on behalf of families across Saint Lucia, including Gros Islet, Castries, Anse La Raye, and Canaries.

Last year the Sandals Foundation presented 214 food vouchers worth $100 each to several families during the festive season.

