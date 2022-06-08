34-Year Old Injured After His Vehicle Hits Utility Pole – St. Lucia Times News

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel from the Babonneau fire station rushed a 34-year- old man to the OKEU Hospital after his vehicle hit a utility pole at Monier, Babonneau, on Tuesday.

The emergency personnel responded after receiving a call at 11:18 am.

Saint Lucia Fire Service Communications Officer Annia Mitchel disclosed that the patient, the vehicle’s sole occupant, sustained minor injuries.

After administering emergency care, Mitchel said the responding crew transported the patient to the hospital for further medical assistance.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

