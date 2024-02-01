33 Illegal Caribbean Migrants Rescued At Sea – St. Lucia Times

United States Coast Guard and Dominican Republic air and surface crews rescued 33 illegal Caribbean migrants from a disabled vessel approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Macao, Dominican Republic.
The incident occurred on Wednesday.
A Coast Guard release said reports indicated the vessel was taking on water.
The release disclosed that the migrants were aboard an overloaded 25-foot makeshift boat, waving their arms for assistance.
It said that the Coast Guard aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer, who confirmed the well-being of all the vessel passengers and that they were all wearing life jackets.
Shortly after that, a Dominican Republic Navy vessel arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants, who were returned to the Dominican Republic.
