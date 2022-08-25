29 Saint Lucians Awarded Scholarships In Taiwan – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Twenty-nine Saint Lucians were on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, awarded scholarships to study in Taiwan.

Among them are nine MOFA Scholarship awardees, eleven ICDF Scholarship awardees, and nine Taiwan Medical Scholarship awardees.

The 2022 Taiwan Scholarship Awarding Ceremony was held jointly by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training, at the Orchid Centre, Union.

The awardees will undertake studies in Taiwan in areas such as Graphic Art and Communication, Tropical Agriculture, International Health, Civil Engineering, Medicine, to name a few.

Following is a list of the nine awardees of the 2022 MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Scholarships:

Ky’iana Theresa Annika Danelle Rock

Brittney Lania Emmanuel

Kayzann Emelda Joseph

Trisa Gibessa Simon

Kersha Tanya Etienne

Joi Isoke Kaleen Sandiford

Sjodin Deja Q’obi Charles

Ajani Davon Francis

Xena Monique Sifflet

Following is a list of the eleven awardees of the 2022 ICDF Scholarships:

Lynell Lloyd

Darlene Kelian Victorine Barthelmy

Ayana Viquelle Danyella Boodha

Sydney Anthony Bailey

Dewayne Zedan Henry

Shaquain Othneal Longville

Kebah Mali Crafton

Lisa Gidharry

Thea Nicholla Everilla Benjamin

Trisha Janelle Lionel

Creselma Hippolyte

Following is a list of the nine awardees of the 2022 MOFA Taiwan Medical Scholarships:

Abigail Chinyere Dagbue

Tanisha Chelsea William

Chloe Nisha Jones

Roxanne Jn. Baptiste

Tasha Verna Mathurin

Kennitha Rhesa Alexander

Keia Bennetta Hippolyte

Kendra Amy Nola Gustave

Denzel Damian Joseph

Speaking at Tuesday’s scholarship awards ceremony, His Excellency Peter Chia-yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, told the awardees to use the opportunity to improve their professional skills and explore and experience Taiwan’s culture. He also encouraged them to be thankful to those who made it all possible.

“It is an exciting and enjoyable moment and also a moment of glory,” Ambassador Chen said. “Not only are you scholarship recipients, but also you represent the profound friendship between Taiwan and Saint Lucia. It is also a moment for you to cherish those who gave you opportunities and assistance, including your parents, your teachers, officials of the Ministry of Education, and also my colleagues Ms. Chang and Mrs. Frederick, who made a lot of effort to assist you.”

Hon. Shawn Edward, Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, thanked the Government of Taiwan for its continued support of Saint Lucia’s development, even as Saint Lucia and the rest of the world deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In spite of making their own national domestic adjustments, (Taiwan) still were able to find resources to make scholarships available to the young people of Saint Lucia,” Hon. Edward stated. “This is something we appreciate sincerely, Ambassador. For us, it has a lot of significance as a government.”

Hon. Edward also had some words of encouragement for the awardees: “Make the most of the opportunity (and) value it for what it is. When you leave Saint Lucia and you land in Taiwan, you are more than a student — you are an ambassador. Everything you do, everywhere you sit, is, in part, a reflection of the people of Saint Lucia. Conduct yourselves admirably.”

Michelle Charles, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, thanked the Taiwanese Embassy for their continued investment in the people of Saint Lucia.

“It is interventions such as these that really impact the lives and contribute to the betterment in our standard of living and further contributing to our economic development of our small island,” she said.

Hon. Dr. Pauline Antoine-Prospere, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, urged the students to always give of their best as they undertake their new educational journey.

“I urge you to take responsibility for the opportunity that so many other Saint Lucian students would have relished,” Hon. Dr. Antoine-Prospere said. “Perform at your best. If you do your best, all of us will be happy. If you do your best, you will be happy. If you do your best, you will do well. Be cognizant that there will be challenges.”

This year, 143 Saint Lucians applied for the scholarships and 29 students were awarded. They are following in the footsteps of other Saint Lucian students who have finished their studies in Taiwan.

The Embassy congratulates all the Scholarship Awardees and wishes them every success in their endeavors.

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

