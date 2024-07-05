26-Year-Old Charged, Remanded For Millet Homicide

Police have charged a 26-year-old, identified as Jesse Charlemagne, with causing the death of 32-year-old Tanny Cherubin following a shooting at Millet on June 28, 2024.

The Major Crimes Unit formally charged Charlemagne on Wednesday.

Afterward, a Magistrate’s court remanded the accused in custody when he made his first appearance, pending an additional hearing.

Hours after the fatal shooting at Millet, police had announced that preliminary investigations led to the identification and arrest of a suspect.

Anse La Raye police officers had earlier responded to the shooting report and found an unresponsive male who had sustained gunshot injuries.

Medical personnel at the scene assisted, but an OKEU hospital doctor pronounced the victim, Tanny Cherubin, 32, dead when he reached the medical facility.

Millet residents had expressed shock after the deadly gun violence, with one woman who has lived in the community for decades telling reporters that such an occurrence was unprecedented.

PHOTO: Tanny Cherubin