21-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Her Sister At Faux A Chaud – St. Lucia Times News

The Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, has charged twenty-one (21) year old Alisha George of Faux a Chaud, Castries, for causing the death of her sister, Miguella George.
The incident occured on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Faux a Chaud.
A post mortem examination revealed that 16 year Miguella George died as a result of brain damage secondary to a single gunshot wound to the head.
Alisha George was taken before a Magistrate at the First District Court today, October 27, 2022, and was remanded in custody.
The matter was adjourned to November 29, 2022.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Miguella George – Deceased
