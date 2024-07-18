2024 Junior Carnival Parade Winners Announced

2024 Junior Carnival Parade Winners Announced
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

After an exciting season filled with cultural activities such as the National Schools Calypso Competition, Schools Pan Festival, and the School Tour, Junior Carnival 2024 climaxed with the parade of the bands on Sunday, July 14.

A total of 10 bands participated in this year’s Junior parade representing communities from across the island. Junior Carnival provides a platform for young people to showcase their talents through costume design, music, and other forms of cultural presentation.

Junior Carnival aims to instill in young persons a love for the arts, and an appreciation for Saint Lucian cultural traditions.

 The results from the parade are as follows:

Junior Band of the Year

Position

Band

Portrayal

Score

1

Just Us Kids

Idoms of the Eyes

428

2

Nous Wivé

Shaleh Sho

401

3

R & E Junior

A Magical Dream & Enchanted Garden

400

4

Xtatic Carnival

Out of Space

371

 

Junior King of the Band

Position

Band

Portrayal

Individual

Score

1

Xtatic Carnival

Sagon of Adomonia

Chan Hussein

428

2

Nous Wivé

Thermal Sovereign

Nathan Lambert

385

3

Happy Feet

Omoron The Dark Prince

Amani John

367

4

Just Us Kids

Hit The Bullseye

Maleek Cassius

360

 

Junior Queen of the Band

Position

Band

Portrayal

Individual

Score

1

Xtatic Carnival

Lalil; The Moon Maiden

Amara Alexander

432

2

Nous Wivé

Renewable Regent

Kaylee Simmons

400

3

Just Us Kids

All Eyes on Me

Peyton Dalson

367

4

Happy Feet

Zelda: Queen of the Fairies

Melius

364

 

2024 Junior Individual of the Year

Position

Band

Portrayal

Individual

Score

1

Just Us Kids

Feast Your Eyes

Vieannie Mark

368

2

Nous Wivé

Drought Guardian

Tahvarni Anderson

357

3

Creative Mas

Flame Whisperer

Akayla Esnard

352

4

Creative Mas

I am King of D’Segment

Jenari Joseph

345

 

Junior Individual of the Year (Age 4 – 6)

Position

Band

Portrayal

Individual

Score

1

Nous Wivé

Hurricane Hero

Aerin Richelieu

360

2

Just Us Kids

Apple of My Eye

Amara George

351

3

Just Us Kids

Eye Irie: Seeing Eye To Eye

Tiana Ford

316

4

Xtatic Carnival

Wish Upon A Star

Teinana Belizaire

282

 

Junior Individual of the Year (Age 7 – 12)

Position

Band

Portrayal

Individual

Score

1

Nous Wivé

Protector of Our Planet

Leila Moonie

373

2

Just Us Kids

Eyes on The Prize

Amaya Charlemagne

350

3

Creative Mas

En Bas Saut – The Island Waterfall Princess

Ariella Charles

325

4

R & E Junior

Soleil (Sunflower)

Khloe Joseph

323

To stay informed on updates relating to Junior Carnival Saint Lucia, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @juniorcarnivalsaintlucia on Instagram.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee 

 

