2024 Junior Carnival Parade Winners Announced

After an exciting season filled with cultural activities such as the National Schools Calypso Competition, Schools Pan Festival, and the School Tour, Junior Carnival 2024 climaxed with the parade of the bands on Sunday, July 14.
A total of 10 bands participated in this year’s Junior parade representing communities from across the island. Junior Carnival provides a platform for young people to showcase their talents through costume design, music, and other forms of cultural presentation.
Junior Carnival aims to instill in young persons a love for the arts, and an appreciation for Saint Lucian cultural traditions.
The results from the parade are as follows:
Junior Band of the Year
Position
Band
Portrayal
Score
1
Just Us Kids
Idoms of the Eyes
428
2
Nous Wivé
Shaleh Sho
401
3
R & E Junior
A Magical Dream & Enchanted Garden
400
4
Xtatic Carnival
Out of Space
371
Junior King of the Band
Position
Band
Portrayal
Individual
Score
1
Xtatic Carnival
Sagon of Adomonia
Chan Hussein
428
2
Nous Wivé
Thermal Sovereign
Nathan Lambert
385
3
Happy Feet
Omoron The Dark Prince
Amani John
367
4
Just Us Kids
Hit The Bullseye
Maleek Cassius
360
Junior Queen of the Band
Position
Band
Portrayal
Individual
Score
1
Xtatic Carnival
Lalil; The Moon Maiden
Amara Alexander
432
2
Nous Wivé
Renewable Regent
Kaylee Simmons
400
3
Just Us Kids
All Eyes on Me
Peyton Dalson
367
4
Happy Feet
Zelda: Queen of the Fairies
Melius
364
2024 Junior Individual of the Year
Position
Band
Portrayal
Individual
Score
1
Just Us Kids
Feast Your Eyes
Vieannie Mark
368
2
Nous Wivé
Drought Guardian
Tahvarni Anderson
357
3
Creative Mas
Flame Whisperer
Akayla Esnard
352
4
Creative Mas
I am King of D’Segment
Jenari Joseph
345
Junior Individual of the Year (Age 4 – 6)
Position
Band
Portrayal
Individual
Score
1
Nous Wivé
Hurricane Hero
Aerin Richelieu
360
2
Just Us Kids
Apple of My Eye
Amara George
351
3
Just Us Kids
Eye Irie: Seeing Eye To Eye
Tiana Ford
316
4
Xtatic Carnival
Wish Upon A Star
Teinana Belizaire
282
Junior Individual of the Year (Age 7 – 12)
Position
Band
Portrayal
Individual
Score
1
Nous Wivé
Protector of Our Planet
Leila Moonie
373
2
Just Us Kids
Eyes on The Prize
Amaya Charlemagne
350
3
Creative Mas
En Bas Saut – The Island Waterfall Princess
Ariella Charles
325
4
R & E Junior
Soleil (Sunflower)
Khloe Joseph
323
To stay informed on updates relating to Junior Carnival Saint Lucia, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @juniorcarnivalsaintlucia on Instagram.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee
