2023 Walking Football World Cup Welcomes The Caribbean To Its Finals – St. Lucia Times

Walking Football Caribbean in collaboration with The Jason Roberts Foundation will besending a multi-country team to the Walking Football World Cup finals that will be held at the home of the England Football Team, St George’s Park, Burton-on-Trent between the 24th and 26th of August 2023.

The Caribbean team will be joined by 21 nations from Africa, Europe, North America and Australasia.

About The Collaborators

Walking Football Caribbean was founded by Shaun Merchant, Ken Guiste, GreggDalmar and George Evans, walking footballers who share a passion to develop thesport they love, both in the UK and the Caribbean.

The Jason Roberts Foundation invests in local communities to change outcomes forthe most marginalised in the United Kingdom and Caribbean.

Community is the enduring centre of Jason Roberts’ story. An activist, formerprofessional footballer, media personality, and the current Director of Developmentat CONCACAF, Jason Roberts, MBE, launched his Foundation in 2007.

Otis Roberts, CEO of The Jason Roberts Foundation said “This collaboration makesabsolute sense to us at JRF. As a community based charity we are well aware of theinactivity that is evident in the Caribbean Community once that 40 marker isreached. Walking Football is a great way for people to stay active and be a part ofsomething that is social and has many health benefits. Once folks get active againwho knows what they’ll do next.”

JRF is fully aligned with Walking Football Caribbean’s mission is to improve, maintainand promote the physical, mental and social wellbeing of older adults through walking football.

In addition, ex-professional footballer, Mike Adams, former Grenada National HeadCoach, National Walking Football Coach of the Year and South-East England Regional Coach has officially joined the Walking Football Caribbean’s team in the capacity of coach.

“We are delighted and very grateful to have Mike onboard.”

George Evans, WFC co-founder. Mike is widely regarded as one of the best walking football coaches around.

Mike says, “I’ve been coaching this sport for around 5 years now and have been alarmed at the lack of players of black origin that participate. It’s a great game that takes more out of you than you may think. For the elite player, it’s still competitive and fast paced as the ball is moving rather you. At the participation level it really is a great way to get and keep fit whilst minimising the potential of injury in this non- contact version of the beautiful game. The fact that we are entering a Caribbean team into this competition is an opportunity that I could not resist.”

What is Walking Football

It is exactly what it sounds like – a standard game of typically 6-a-side non-contactfootball where players walk instead of run. It’s designed to help people get fit, maintain an active lifestyle no matter what their age and fitness level, as well as support for people getting back into football.

“This sport is entirely inclusive and is suitable for all ages,” says Walking FootballCaribbean co-founder, Gregg Dalmar, “whether you want to play socially at yournearest club or competitively via local leagues and tournaments that ultimately lead to international events such as the World Cup of Nations, which includes three ex- professional footballers per team.”

The Bigger Picture

Whilst the ‘World Cup of Nations’ is the biggest stage in which to enter the sport, Walking football is played by hundreds of thousands of people in over 70 countries.

The health and mental benefits for the Caribbean Community—particularly, maleswho are 40 plus—are numerous.

Chronic Illnesses such as Diabetes, Dementia and Parkinson’s have plaguedCaribbean communities for decades and Walking football provides a low-impactcardiovascular workout.

It helps improve endurance, strength, and overall fitness. Regular participation canlead to better cardiovascular health, increased stamina, and improved muscle tone.Fantastic for mental stimulation, stress relief and social interaction.

Our aim is to:

To engage and work with all walking football groups/clubs, partners, participants,local authorities, health services and any other organisations interested in thedevelopment of walking football.

Increase participation by managing, supporting, developing and promoting walkingfootball in the Caribbean.

Create and support a sustainable competition structure throughout the Caribbeanat all appropriate age levels in conjunction with existing competitions thatencourages full social integration.

Want to participate or get more info on the 2023 Walking Football World Cup OfNations?

For trials, partnerships and sponsorship opportunities send an email [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk. Those unable to attendcan stream all games LIVE on Youtube. A community outreach program will also berunning before and during the event.

Visit The Jason Roberts Foundation at https://jasonrobertsfoundation.com.

